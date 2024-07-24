House Of The Dragon Star Paddy Considine Shares BTS Pics After His Character’s Cameo In Latest Episode

Paddy Considine returned as King Viserys Targaryen one last time!

In last Sunday's House Of The Dragon episode, the character appeared in one of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) hallucinations. The actor was thrilled to reprise his role and say his final goodbye as he shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.

Considine celebrated his short but sweet return as late King Viserys in House of the Dragon season 2 (after his death in season 1) with a lengthy, heartwarming post on Instagram. “It was brief, but I can’t tell you how happy I was to go back to [House of the Dragon] to see my old friends. I’ve really missed everyone,” he wrote.

The Cinderella Man actor said he felt “bereft” over not being part of the show anymore because it gave him a sense of purpose and responsibility. He also thanked his makeup and costume designer and the show’s creator, Ryan Condal, for giving him a “knife” and building a gigantic statue of his character.

“I couldn’t fit that statue in my garden, but the art department surprised me with my own sculpt. I will treasure it. Along with the great memories,” he concluded.

What do Daemon Targaryen's hallucinations signify?

With the Targaryen Civil War inching closer and closer to its conclusion, the Blacks and Greens are gaining allegiances, forming alliances, and finding ways to tip the scales of victory to their side. Meanwhile, Daemon’s stay in Harrenhall, where he came intending to build an army for Rhaenyra, is turning into psychological turmoil.

The Rogue Prince’s inner thoughts, insecurities, and regrets are manifesting into realistic visions or hallucinations, driving him insane. In the sixth episode of House of the Dragon season 2, he encounters his dead brother and former King Viserys.

In the scene, an emotional Daemon finds Viserys sitting on the iron throne, who is blaming him for not being by his side during his wife Aemma Arryn’s death. The late King also renounces Daemon as the rightful heir, and the latter says “no” repeatedly. In another vision, Daemon hugs a bereft Viserys as he mourns his wife’s death and apologizes for not being there.

These scenes might be boring and disappointing for fans, but they provide a larger exploration of Daemon’s inner turmoil. Either way, every character on the show is in dire need of therapy!

House Of The Dragon season 2 is available to stream on Max or Jio Cinema.