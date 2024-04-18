'Some people may not be happy': Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Not Being Invited To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tribute For Len Goodman

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke has opened up about her exclusion from Dancing with the Stars' emotional tribute to late head judge Len Goodman. She has come up with the potential reason why she was not invited back to the ballroom to pay tribute to the late Goodman. Len Goodman served as a judge on the show for 17 years since its debut and died of prostate cancer in April 2023. Burke said that maybe the decision-makers at DWTS were not pleased with her podcast. And that's why she was omitted. Though she was not invited to tribute, she managed to do it from her side as she shared an emotional video speaking on Mr. Goodman’s contributions to ballroom dance.

Cheryl Burke Knows Why She Wasn't Invited Back to the Ballroom to Pay Tribute to the Late Len Goodman

Cheryl Burke, the former Dancing With the Stars pro reflected on the possible theories of her exclusion from paying tribute to the longtime head judge of the show Len Goodman who died of prostate cancer last year. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Cheryl theorized that the reason behind the exclusion may stem from the fact that "some people may not be happy."

Burke told the Amy and T.J. Podcast, "I would assume that some people may not be happy with my podcast that I have here with iHeart. Maybe it's the title."

Burke said that "every single celebrity and dancer on this show has had an experience."

"I don't care if you're the first eliminated, or if you went all the way till the end, or if you had a bow out due to like Sarah Evans, like a divorce that she was going through," she went on to explain.

Advertisement

"This show is something that is a special experience that you go through these different emotions and I think it's important that we talk, and I think it's entertaining for the fans who have been sticking by their side for so many decades now, and it's just a great time. It's just like an hour long."

The 39-year-old star left the show in November 2022 and said that it was not an easy decision though.

“I felt like it was time for me to grow and evolve in my career,” Burke said. "I didn’t want to leave the show. This was my family,” she added.

Speaking on the moment when she got to know about her not being invited to the program, she said it was a stab in the heart for her.

“I found out when everyone else found out. And that was just such a stab in the heart for me. I just couldn’t believe that I wasn’t included in something so special,” Burke recalled. “Regardless, if you want to look up 'OG' in the dictionary — I should have been there.”

However, she expressed her high regard for the show and the life-changing experience the show has showered on her

Burke came first in her debut as a 21-year-old dancer on DWTS back in 2006 and became the show’s first two-time champion the next season.

Cheryl Burke Despite Not Being Invited to the Show, Paid Personal Tribute to Len Goodman

No invitation? She still managed to pay her homage to Len Goodman in another way. Reflecting Goodman's contribution to ballroom dance, Burke shared an emotional video on her Instagram handle.

“Thank you for being the face of ballroom dancing and always standing by what was right, no matter what,” she said giving credit to Goodman for the success she has enjoyed from the show.

She continued, “You are such a huge part of the reason why Dancing with the Stars is a massive hit as the premise is about teaching celebrities how to ballroom dance, and the word 'ballroom' before the word 'dance' was all because of your many decades worth of knowledge and experience.”

“Thank you for changing my life and for bringing joy to millions of people who have been watching us throughout the years,” Burke said.

Advertisement

Burke first announced that she wouldn't be part of the Goodman tribute on her social media, writing, "For those of you asking if I'll be a part of Len Goodman's tribute next week on DWTS, unfortunately, I wasn't invited. However, I’ll be there in spirit and can’t wait to cheer my former colleagues on!"

Apart from Burke, some other ex-pros who did not participate in the tribute included Alec Mazo, Jonathan Roberts, Lacey Schwimmer, and Witney Carson.

ALSO READ: Why Was Cheryl Burke Not Invited Back For Len Goodman DWTS Tribute? Dancer Shares Theories