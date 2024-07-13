'I'm Actually Outraged': Young And Restless Star Eric Braeden Defends Alec Baldwin Amid Involuntary Manslaughter Trial Over Rust Shooting Case

Eric Braeden has defended Alec Baldwin. As Baldwin stands trial for involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western Rust, the Young & Restless icon takes to social media to defend him.

Braeden Outraged Over Baldwin's Situation

“I’m actually outraged that it has come to this,” says Victor’s portrayer. “I’ve been an actor since 1962. I’ve been on more sets with guns — used more guns in the various guest-starring roles I’ve played, always as the bad guy — [so I] know damn well that as actors, we are not responsible for whether the damn gun is loaded or not. The prop person comes to you. This has been the case for over 60 years for me.”

Responsibility Lies with AD and Armorer, Says Braeden

Usually, Braeden adds, the assistant director is also present when the actor is shown that the gun is unloaded. “To hold [Baldwin] responsible is simply unrealistic, totally unfair… As an actor, that’s the last thing you think about. I learned to think about it because I’ve done so many action shows, from The Rat Patrol on, Combat!, etc., etc. So only an actor who’s really used to being in action moments in films” would even be thinking about it.

Braeden isn’t personally well-acquainted with Baldwin but says, “I know him peripherally.” The 30 Rock Emmy winner got his start in soaps, playing Billy Aldrich on daytime’s The Doctors before moving on to primetime and Knots Landing. He and his wife Hilaria currently have a TLC reality series in the works about themselves and their seven children.