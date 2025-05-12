Shang Chi Gets Engaged: Simu Liu Reveals Surprise Proposal to Girlfriend Allison Hsu with Beautiful Ring; PIC

Simu Liu has revealed the details of his romantic proposal to his girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star announced the news of their engagement on May 11, posting a string of photos from the Parisian proposal.

The photos caught the couple hugging each other in celebration of the moment, with Hsu happily showing off her engagement ring. The two announced the news on their social media platforms, showing their joy and devotion to each other. "I choose you forever and always," the Shang-Chi actor captioned on Instagram.

Liu looked back at the development of their romance, pointing to the numerous shared experiences they have had such as carefree days indoors to hectic itineraries working on set and special trips here and there. He spoke candidly about the deep love for Hsu that has grown up over the passage of time between them.

He wrote, "From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always."

Liu's marketing director fiancée responded in the comment section with "I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The pair initially became romantically involved in the latter part of 2022. Ever since, Liu has frequently discussed the positive influence Hsu has had on his life. He has thanked her for having brought enormous joy and stability into his life, citing how discovering the right partner has been reassuring and life-changing.

In previous interviews, Liu has described how his encounter with Hsu changed his mindset regarding happiness and companionship. He admitted that prior to knowing her, he questioned whether or not his hopes for love and relationships were possible. But through their relationship, he was proved otherwise, experiencing a new level of optimism.

"She's absolutely changed my life, so I'm very, very grateful to have her... I feel challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed. I think the best, healthiest relationships are ones where you have each other's back, and I definitely feel like that's the case," he told People in 2023.

The Barbie actor highlighted how complete his relationship with Hsu has been. He has characterized their relationship as motivating and encouraging, where both value and are encouraged by one another.

Congratulations are in order for Simu Liu as wedding bells add to his hectic line of work. Liu is currently busy filming Avengers: Doomsday which is scheduled for release in 2026.

