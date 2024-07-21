'It Was Really Beautiful': Deadpool & Wolverine EP Opens Up About Dafne Keen's Reunion With Hugh Jackman

Currently, one of the highly anticipated movies is Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, ahead of its theatre release, a new trailer has been dropped which featured a surprise superhero Dafne Keen’s Laura (aka X-23). She first starred in Logan alongside Hugh.

Now, as she reunites with her former costar Hugh Jackman, the executive producer, Wendy Jacobson in a recent interview talked about their reunion. She further opened up about Dafne’s character and details about Deadpool & Wolverine.

Dafne Keen makes a surprise appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine

After denying multiple times any kind of involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine, Dafne Keen’s appearance in the recent teaser stirred up the internet. Fans are over excited to see how her character unfurls in the storyline. The surprise element was too overwhelming. She is reprising her role as Laura from the movie Logan and she is also reuniting with Hugh Jackman in the film.

Talking about Dafne’s appearance, the executive producer Wendy Jacobson told Inverse, “It’s interesting because cameo is a word we don’t really say in our film. To us, it’s purely story-driven. If someone is showing up, they have a beginning, middle, and end. Dafne’s coming in gives the film a real emotional poignancy and resonance. I will say, the one thing from the filmmaker's side that was so cool was seeing Dafne and Hugh see each other for the first time before we started shooting.”

Wendy further added while explaining what Keen and Jackman’s reunion looked like, “I’m pretty sure they hadn’t seen each other in several years. She was just a kid when they made that movie and now she’s a grown-up, so it was really beautiful to see them reconnect.”

Wendy on Logan’s legacy and Deadpool & Wolverine’s overlap

When the interviewer asked if Logan’s legacy will ever get tarnished as Hugh is reprising his role in Deadpool & Wolverine, the executive producer said that fans do not need to worry about anything. She shared how Hugh Jackman has been the protector and carrier of that character’s legacy. While in the original movie, the character’s ending was beautifully portrayed, the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy, the actor Ryan Reynolds, and Kevin Feige tried to maintain that essence and legacy of Logan in a true “Deadpool fashion.”

The movie Deadpool & Wolverine is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2024. We can’t wait to enjoy Hugh and Ryan’s onscreen chemistry. What are your thoughts about Dafne Keen’s return? Let us know if you’re excited to see Dafne and Hugh reunite in the comments.

