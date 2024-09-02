Is Donald Trump Still Seeking Legal Action Against Sebastian Stan-Starrer The Apprentice? Latest Reports Explored Amid Telluride Screening

The Sebastian Stan-Starrer film The Apprentice, which made headlines back when it was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival, has a new update. The Ali Abbasi film might not face harsh repercussions from the team of Donald Trump, as per new reports.

According to Deadline, Donald Trump’s team has decided to walk away from the matter, with the hope that the film that depicts the story of the former president of the United States would just fade away with time.

Sources close to the situation shared the new update with the outlet.

However, there are high chances that this approach might change in the future and a lawsuit might still be filed. But as of now, the film is out of risk from any serious legal troubles.

While talking to Deadline, the Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung stated, “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked.”

For those unaware, when The Apprentice was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the campaign of the former president had sent a cease-and-desist to the filmmakers, while also threatening to take legal action against the Ali Abbasi-directed and Gabriel Sherman-written flick.

Then in May, the attorneys of Trump’s Dhillon Law Group had given the filmmakers a date to shut down the distribution of their work in America. The date was May 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Alexandra, VA-based lawyers called the highly appreciated movie at the Cannes Film Festival “a concoction of lies that repeatedly defames President Trump and constitutes direct foreign interference in America’s elections.”

The lawyers also threatened the film by swearing that if its distribution and marketing were not ceased in the US, Team Turmps would “be forced to pursue all appropriate legal remedies.”

Back when the film made a debut at the Cannes Film Festival, director Abbasi stated that people only talk about Donald Trump suing others and not about his success and the way he climbed up the stairs to become a big name during a May 21, Cannes press conference.

The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as his lawyer Roy Cohn, and many acclaimed actors. When the movie was recently screened at Telluride’s Galaxy Theater on August 31, the director again addressed the huge crowd present to witness the events shown in the movie, stating that his work of art is not a political movie.

