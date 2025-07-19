Justin Bieber ‘Still Has Underlying Issues’ Amid Releasing His SWAG Album: Reports

Justin Bieber released his new album, SWAG for the first time after 2021’s Justice. While the fans are loving the dad of one's new music, the sources close to the musician revealed that he is still struggling to fight the demons in his personal life.

The Baby singer dropped the album along with a photoshoot featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber and son, Jack Blues. According to an insider, while the musician shows a rosy picture of his family outside, things are not as smooth below the surface.

Justin Bieber is fighting his personal demons amid the release of his new album

In the past many months, the musician has been in the news for many reasons, such as fighting with the paparazzi and unstable mental health. Additionally, rumors of his divorce from Hailey Bieber have been surfacing on the internet every now and then. The demons are continuing to haunt Bieber, despite him being at a good place professionally.

As per the reports of Page Six, an insider revealed, “He has mood swings—he’s kind of an extreme personality in that sense.” They further shared, “He still has underlying issues.”

Elsewhere in conversation with the media portal, the source close to Bieber talked about how it is difficult for Justin to handle fame. They said, “[He] doesn’t particularly handle [fame] well.”

“Imagine being 14 and famous and people either love you for no reason just because you’re who you are, or they hate you? There’s not a lot of in-between. A lot of people wouldn’t deal well with that to begin with. It breaks a lot of people. I’m concerned about him,” the source concluded.

Ever since their marriage in 2018, the Biebers have been hit with the rumors of divorce and split. Though the couple has scrapped the reports on multiple occasions, the speculations refuse to die down.

As for SWAG, the album is trending on social media, and the bunch of 20 tracks is available to stream on multiple audio platforms.

