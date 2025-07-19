Hailey Bieber’s Team Says Her Billion-Dollar Rhode Deal Has No Ties to Justin’s Scooter Braun Settlement

Hailey Bieber’s historic billion-dollar Rhode acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty has become a milestone in celebrity business, but rumors suggesting it helped fund Justin Bieber’s recent 31.5-million-dollar settlement with Scooter Braun are being firmly denied.

A rep for Hailey told People that her Rhode deal has no link to Justin’s business dealings and has no connection to the legal dispute between the pop star and his former manager.

Advertisement

Rumors swirl after simultaneous payouts

Justin’s settlement, finalized earlier this month, includes 26 million dollars to Braun’s former company, HYBE, to repay an advance for his canceled 2022 Justice Tour, along with an additional 5.5 million to cover unpaid commissions.

The agreement coincided with public news of Hailey’s Rhode buyout, leading to online speculation that the timing was incredibly suspicious. However, Hailey’s rep stressed that the Rhode sale “is a huge accomplishment for Hailey” and has “completely separate from her husband.”

According to the same report, the 1-billion-dollar e.l.f. acquisition closed on May 28, weeks before Justin’s financial agreement made headlines.

Hailey’s role in Rhode’s future

Under the new partnership, Hailey will continue as Rhode’s founder and serve as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation. She will oversee product development, branding, and strategy while acting as an advisor to the combined companies.

A source told the publication that she did not actively seek out a deal, e.l.f. came to her: “She’s incredibly excited,” the source shared. “She's proud of how far Rhode has come, and she truly believes that teaming up with e.l.f will help take the brand to the next level.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Justin is said to be “beyond proud,” knowing firsthand how hard she’s worked since Rhode’s 2022 launch.

ALSO READ: In PICS: Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Enjoy Lakeside Vacation with Son Jack Blues as Divorce Rumors Swirl