Justin Bieber Drops Seventh Album Swag: Full List of Features Guest Artists Revealed, Including Lil B, Gunna and More

Justin Bieber surprised fans by dropping his seventh studio album, Swag, just hours after revealing the project and its complete tracklist. The album features 21 songs and includes collaborations with several well-known artists.

Big names join Bieber on Swag

Swag brings together a mix of familiar names and fresh talent. Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and gospel singer Marvin Winans appear on different tracks. The album closes with Forgiveness, a version of Lord, I Lift Your Name on High featuring Winans.

Bieber didn’t just bring in guest artists; he also co-produced Swag alongside Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Knox Fortune, and others.

Earlier this week, fans spotted billboards in Iceland, Atlanta, and Los Angeles showing an image of Justin Bieber and the word 'Swag.' Many quickly guessed a new album was coming. Bieber confirmed the news by reposting the billboards on Instagram. Hours later, he posted a video from Times Square showing a 20-song tracklist, which turned out to have 21 tracks at release.

He also shared photos from what appeared to be the album's cover shoot. In the images, Bieber is seen holding his son, Jack Blues, and standing next to his wife, Hailey Bieber.

These artists bring diverse styles to the album, incorporating elements of rap, R&B, pop, and gospel.

Swag is Bieber’s first album since Justice in 2021. That record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced hits like Peaches, Hold On, and Anyone. After Justice, Bieber launched the Justice World Tour in 2022 but paused the shows in September 2022 to focus on his health.

In recent months, he hinted at new music with studio snapshots and small jam sessions at his Los Angeles home with Carter Lang, Eddie Benjamin, and Tay James.

