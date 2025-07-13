Justin Bieber Wanted to Break Free From Scooter Braun for Long Time, Inside His First Truly Independent Album SWAG

Justin Bieber has no regrets about ending his long partnership with former manager Scooter Braun. The pop star is celebrating his 'creative freedom' with the release of his new album Swag, his first full-length project in four years.

Justin Bieber dropped Swag on Friday, July 11, and a source told Rolling Stone on Saturday, July 12, that leaving Braun behind was a long time coming.

"Breaking away from Scooter Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long, and now that he's fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world," the insider said.

Creative freedom for the first time

According to the source, this is the first time in Bieber's career that he's had "100% creative freedom." They added, "Having full creative freedom, sadly, is something new for him as an artist. Not having to stress about creating the perfect single, or perfect album, allowed for him to create the best body of music he's ever made."

The source shared that Bieber was finally able to be his true, authentic self in the studio. They stated that this is the purest version of Justin Bieber seen musically so far, adding that having complete creative freedom for the first time in his career made the music more honest and vulnerable.

Braun still supports Bieber's new album

Despite their business split in 2023 after more than 15 years together, Scooter Braun showed support for Bieber's latest work. In an Instagram stories post on July 12, Braun called Swag 'beautiful' and 'raw.'

"Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin's new album…so I will just leave this here," Braun wrote. "This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It's beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters."

He added, "I've had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades. Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own, and that's what he's done here. He poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run."

Bieber and Braun's split didn't come without loose ends. Bieber recently reached a settlement over money he owed Braun from an advance for his canceled 2022 Justice tour. According to PEOPLE, Braun's company, HYBE, covered the USD 26 million Bieber owed to AEG Presents when the tour was canceled. Bieber has now agreed to pay Braun and HYBE back.

Another insider told PEOPLE that Bieber will also pay Braun an extra USD 5.5 million to cover half of USD 11 million in unpaid commissions.

