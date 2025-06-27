The Young and the Restless Spoilers June 27 Episode: Sharon and Phyllis Rescued, Nick Digs Deep Into Cane’s Hidden Motive

The Young and the Restless’ new episode is high on tension and is expected to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. As for the spoilers for the episode to be released on June 27, Sharon and Phyllis will be kidnapped by Martin.

They will be tortured to the extent that they both will take turns in saving each other’s lives. Soon enough, the duo is rescued by Nick and his company.

Sharon and Phyllis try to process the trauma and lean on each other to heal. Sharon reunites with her children, and Phyllis goes on to scream and inform people how brilliant she is and why no one wants to work with her, despite her capabilities.

Nick to learn Cane’s hidden intentions?

Victor goes on to ask Cane about his true motives. Cane, who is unable to answer, stays silent. Lily, the mother of Cane’s children, too, asked him about his motives, and he remained silent.

However, Nick is still under the impression that he can make Cane talk. He prepares himself and gets down to business with the secret keeper.

On the other hand, Damian is into Lily. The former has been flirting hard with the mom of two, trying to get her, or something from her.

So far, Damian has been chasing Lily, but it seems the tables will be turned now. Lily is done being at the passive front. She has a proposition for the latter. It would be interesting to see whether the proposal will be something professional or personal.

