Jessie J Takes Final Bow at Summertime Ball Before Hiatus for Cancer Treatment: ‘So Much to Live for…’

British singer Jessie J is not letting her health take over her positive spirits as she addressed thousands in the audience at the Capital Summertime Ball. The performance, set to be her final before stepping away to receive cancer treatment, including a surgery.

The appearance was extra special for the singer as she addressed her fans in the audience. The 37-year-old spoke about how this moment is very special to her and went on to list the many reasons she wants to continue living her life.

Jessie J’s cancer journey so far

In a post on her Instagram account on June 4, Jessie J announced her breast cancer to her 13.9 million followers. She had addressed any speculations that came with the revelation and confirmed that she would be taking a hiatus post the Summertime Ball to take care of her health first. Now, under two weeks later, she has performed in front of a roaring crowd, who cheered for her speech and hope for her healthier return.

“Today, this show is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer. So it’s (the performance) so special to me, you have no idea. That this is my last show before I go and have my surgery and all those things.” She said about her performance, adding why she wishes to keep going in the future, “It’s the most special thing and I’m so grateful for this life, for you guys, for my career, for my son, my partner, my parents, my family, my band, my crew, my people. We are so lucky we have so much to live for, so much joy, so many things to do.”

Previously, she had spoken about how she was diagnosed before her single No Secrets was released to the world. The singer turned to working even harder to cope with the news and shared plans to take a break, wanting to be honest with her fans who have continuously supported her.

Jessie J is known to have been dating basketball player Chanan Colman for almost four years now, with the couple welcoming their son in May 2023.

