Post Katy Perry Split, Orlando Bloom Gets Cosy with Mystery Woman at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Party

Orlando Bloom appears to be moving on following his reported breakup with Katy Perry. The actor was seen cozying up to a mystery woman at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, on Thursday night.

According to Page Six report, Bloom and the unidentified brunette were photographed leaving the Madonna dell'Orto cloisters, where Bezos and Sánchez hosted a lavish welcome event. The pair later boarded a private boat together, heading toward the luxurious Aman Hotel, which reportedly cleared out non-wedding guests for the star-studded celebration.

Advertisement

Actor seen wrapping arm around brunette guest after Katy Perry split

Despite heavy rainfall that briefly disrupted the festivities, Bloom and his companion seemed to enjoy each other's company. She wore a green embellished silk dress, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen wrapping his arm around her as they laughed together on their way to the hotel.

Earlier in the day, Bloom was seen on a water taxi ride with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, another guest at the multi-day wedding event. The two were photographed chatting and smiling as they cruised through Venice’s canals with a small group of friends.

There is a strong element of surprise surrounding the wedding weekend. According to Page Six, guests were only told when to show up for water taxis and not given exact event locations in advance.

Bloom, dressed in a beige linen suit over a white button-up shirt, greeted fellow guests warmly, including Kim Kardashian, whom he welcomed with air kisses. His friendly interaction with Kardashian came months after a viral moment in September 2024, when Bloom was caught on camera glancing at the Skims founder during a public appearance. At the time, Katy Perry had reportedly approved of the incident.

Advertisement

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split

Just earlier this month, Page Six reported that Bloom and Perry had officially ended their nearly 10-year relationship. The couple, who got engaged in February 2019 and share a daughter, Daisy, welcomed in August 2020, had experienced multiple breakups and reconciliations since meeting in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Bloom also shares a 14-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

ALSO READ: Orlando Bloom Seen Kissing Kim Kardashian In Venice After Splitting From Katy Perry