Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio with Vittoria Ceretti, Kylie-Kendall and More Spotted at Welcome Party, PICS

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in Venice, and with the grand ceremony just around the corner, the guests have begun arriving in the City of Canals.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan made an extravagant entrance at the venue. Moreover, many A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, and others, also arrived in Italy to let themselves loose at the wedding party.

Guests at Jeff and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Kim Kardashian stepped out for the billionaire’s wedding in an animal-print, body-fitted gown. The mom of four left her hair open and wore minimalistic makeup. The SKIMS owner looked gorgeous, and the details on the dress stole the attention of the people.

Oprah Winfrey, too, joined the party. She posed for the paparazzi, looking stunning in a patterned dress with side cuts. She was joined by her BFF, Gayle King, at the airport as they departed their hometown.

The Jenner sisters, too, stepped out looking their most fashionable selves. Kendall opted for florals, while Kylie chose to don a mustard yellow lace dress.

One of the highly anticipated guests of the wedding, Leonardo DiCaprio, too, was snapped taking an exit from the airport. The actor kept his cap on while pairing the accessory with an off-white shirt, black suit and pants.

Moreover, the Shutter Island star’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who was dressed in a gorgeous beige dress, was clicked stepping into the car to head towards the wedding venue.

Meanwhile, Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, too, showed a glimpse of themselves ahead of the wedding. The businessman waved at the cameras in a black suit with a white shirt. His wife-to-be, Sanchez, stepped out in a gorgeous embroidered strapless gown.

Other guests set to make an appearance at the wedding include Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Corey Gamble.

