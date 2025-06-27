Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio with Vittoria Ceretti, Kylie-Kendall and More Spotted at Welcome Party, PICS

The Traitors War 2 tops Coolie for IMAX exclusive release The Traitors TRP Report F1 Advance Booking Report in India War 2 Vijay Balan joins Raja Shivaji Thug Life team shorten their digital window Sonakshi Sinha Diljit Dosanjh

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding is just around the corner, and the guests have started arriving in Venice for the extravagant ceremony. Check out the complete list below.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Jun 27, 2025 | 04:02 PM IST | 4K
Getty Images
Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez, Kylie Jenner-Kendall Jenner via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in Venice, and with the grand ceremony just around the corner, the guests have begun arriving in the City of Canals.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan made an extravagant entrance at the venue. Moreover, many A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, and others, also arrived in Italy to let themselves loose at the wedding party. 

Guests at Jeff and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Kim Kardashian stepped out for the billionaire’s wedding in an animal-print, body-fitted gown. The mom of four left her hair open and wore minimalistic makeup. The SKIMS owner looked gorgeous, and the details on the dress stole the attention of the people.

Kim Kardashian

Oprah Winfrey, too, joined the party. She posed for the paparazzi, looking stunning in a patterned dress with side cuts. She was joined by her BFF, Gayle King, at the airport as they departed their hometown. 

Oprah Winfrey

The Jenner sisters, too, stepped out looking their most fashionable selves. Kendall opted for florals, while Kylie chose to don a mustard yellow lace dress. 

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

One of the highly anticipated guests of the wedding, Leonardo DiCaprio, too, was snapped taking an exit from the airport. The actor kept his cap on while pairing the accessory with an off-white shirt, black suit and pants. 

Moreover, the Shutter Island star’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, who was dressed in a gorgeous beige dress, was clicked stepping into the car to head towards the wedding venue. 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Meanwhile, Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, too, showed a glimpse of themselves ahead of the wedding. The businessman waved at the cameras in a black suit with a white shirt. His wife-to-be, Sanchez, stepped out in a gorgeous embroidered strapless gown. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Other guests set to make an appearance at the wedding include Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Corey Gamble. 

Credits: Vogue
