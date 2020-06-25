Ji Chang Wook BEATS Hyun Bin & Lee Min Ho as Most Handsome Korean Actor; Park Seo Joon is MIA from Top 10
Over decades, Korean entertainment has swept across the globe with a huge international fan following at its beck and call thanks to the gripping dramas, creative storytelling in films and addictive music. Korean actors are not just popular locally but enjoy a worldwide fanbase as well. King Choice, which is a popular Korean polling website put out an intriguing poll to crown the Most Handsome Korean Actor of All Time. After millions of votes, it was Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook who was crowned at the #1.
Chang-wook was able to beat Crash Landing on You and The King: Eternal Monarch heartthrobs Hyun Bin and Lee Min-ho, who claimed the #2 and #6 spot respectively. What was surprising was how Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon and Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki failed to make it to the Top 10 and secured the #13 and #14 spot instead. When it comes to the Top 5, we have Boys Over Flowers star Kim Hyun-joong, Reply 1997 star Seo In-guk and A Korean Odyssey star Lee Seung-gi take the #3, #4 and #5 spot respectively.
Cheese in the Trap star Park Hae-jin, Money Flower star Jang Hyun, It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun and Lawless Lawyer star Lee Jun-ki rounded up the Top 10.
Check out the list of the Top 25 Most Handsome Korean Actors of All Time, via Koreaboo, below:
1. Ji Chang-wook
2. Hyun Bin
3. Kim Hyun-joong
4. Seo In-guk
5. Lee Seung-gi
6. Lee Min-ho
7. Park Hae-jin
8. Jang Hyuk
9. Kim Soo-hyun
10. Lee Jun-ki
11. Lee Jong-suk
12. Gong Yoo
13. Park Seo-joon
14. Song Joong-ki
15. So Ji-sub
16. Lee Dong-wook
17. Park Bogum
18. Seo Kang-joon
19. Song Seung-hun
20. Kim Woo-bin
21. Kim Bum
22. Lee Dong-gun
23. Bae Yong-joon
24. Kim Jae-wook
25. Gang Dong-won
We can't handle so much handsomeness!
Anonymous 3 minutes ago
Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so that's it. .
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
Park hae jin <3
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
Park seo joon no 1 handsome