  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ji Chang Wook BEATS Hyun Bin & Lee Min Ho as Most Handsome Korean Actor; Park Seo Joon is MIA from Top 10

In a list curated by King Choice with millions of votes by fans registered and tallied, Ji Chang Wook has been crowned as the Most Handsome Korean Actor of All Time beating the likes of heartthrobs Hyun Bin and Lee Min-ho. Moreover, Park Seo-joon and Song Joong-ki are MIA from the Top 10.
25557 reads Mumbai
Kim Hyun-joong, Seo In-guk and Lee Seung-gi made it to the Top 5 Most Handsome Korean Actors of All Time.Kim Hyun-joong, Seo In-guk and Lee Seung-gi made it to the Top 5 Most Handsome Korean Actors of All Time.
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Over decades, Korean entertainment has swept across the globe with a huge international fan following at its beck and call thanks to the gripping dramas, creative storytelling in films and addictive music. Korean actors are not just popular locally but enjoy a worldwide fanbase as well. King Choice, which is a popular Korean polling website put out an intriguing poll to crown the Most Handsome Korean Actor of All Time. After millions of votes, it was Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook who was crowned at the #1.

Chang-wook was able to beat Crash Landing on You and The King: Eternal Monarch heartthrobs Hyun Bin and Lee Min-ho, who claimed the #2 and #6 spot respectively. What was surprising was how Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon and Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki failed to make it to the Top 10 and secured the #13 and #14 spot instead. When it comes to the Top 5, we have Boys Over Flowers star Kim Hyun-joong, Reply 1997 star Seo In-guk and A Korean Odyssey star Lee Seung-gi take the #3, #4 and #5 spot respectively.

Cheese in the Trap star Park Hae-jin, Money Flower star Jang Hyun, It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun and Lawless Lawyer star Lee Jun-ki rounded up the Top 10.

Check out the list of the Top 25 Most Handsome Korean Actors of All Time, via Koreaboo, below:

1. Ji Chang-wook
2. Hyun Bin
3. Kim Hyun-joong
4. Seo In-guk
5. Lee Seung-gi
6. Lee Min-ho
7. Park Hae-jin
8. Jang Hyuk
9. Kim Soo-hyun
10. Lee Jun-ki
11. Lee Jong-suk
12. Gong Yoo
13. Park Seo-joon
14. Song Joong-ki
15. So Ji-sub
16. Lee Dong-wook
17. Park Bogum
18. Seo Kang-joon
19. Song Seung-hun
20. Kim Woo-bin
21. Kim Bum
22. Lee Dong-gun
23. Bae Yong-joon
24. Kim Jae-wook
25. Gang Dong-won

We can't handle so much handsomeness!

ALSO READ: 56th Baeksang Arts Awards: Here's why Kang Ha Neul beat Hyun Bin and Park Seo Joon for the Best Actor award

Who would make it your Top 10 list of Most Handsome Korean Actors of All Time? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :King Choice,Koreaboo,Getty Images

Latest Videos
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Anonymous 3 minutes ago

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so that's it. .

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Park hae jin <3

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Park seo joon no 1 handsome

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement