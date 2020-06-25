Ji Chang Wook BEATS Hyun Bin & Lee Min Ho as Most Handsome Korean Actor; Park Seo Joon is MIA from Top 10

In a list curated by King Choice with millions of votes by fans registered and tallied, Ji Chang Wook has been crowned as the Most Handsome Korean Actor of All Time beating the likes of heartthrobs Hyun Bin and Lee Min-ho. Moreover, Park Seo-joon and Song Joong-ki are MIA from the Top 10.

Over decades, Korean entertainment has swept across the globe with a huge international fan following at its beck and call thanks to the gripping dramas, creative storytelling in films and addictive music. Korean actors are not just popular locally but enjoy a worldwide fanbase as well. King Choice, which is a popular Korean polling website put out an intriguing poll to crown the Most Handsome Korean Actor of All Time. After millions of votes, it was Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook who was crowned at the #1.

Chang-wook was able to beat Crash Landing on You and The King: Eternal Monarch heartthrobs Hyun Bin and Lee Min-ho, who claimed the #2 and #6 spot respectively. What was surprising was how Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon and Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong-ki failed to make it to the Top 10 and secured the #13 and #14 spot instead. When it comes to the Top 5, we have Boys Over Flowers star Kim Hyun-joong, Reply 1997 star Seo In-guk and A Korean Odyssey star Lee Seung-gi take the #3, #4 and #5 spot respectively.

Cheese in the Trap star Park Hae-jin, Money Flower star Jang Hyun, It's Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-hyun and Lawless Lawyer star Lee Jun-ki rounded up the Top 10.

Check out the list of the Top 25 Most Handsome Korean Actors of All Time, via Koreaboo, below:

1. Ji Chang-wook

2. Hyun Bin

3. Kim Hyun-joong

4. Seo In-guk

5. Lee Seung-gi

6. Lee Min-ho

7. Park Hae-jin

8. Jang Hyuk

9. Kim Soo-hyun

10. Lee Jun-ki

11. Lee Jong-suk

12. Gong Yoo

13. Park Seo-joon

14. Song Joong-ki

15. So Ji-sub

16. Lee Dong-wook

17. Park Bogum

18. Seo Kang-joon

19. Song Seung-hun

20. Kim Woo-bin

21. Kim Bum

22. Lee Dong-gun

23. Bae Yong-joon

24. Kim Jae-wook

25. Gang Dong-won

We can't handle so much handsomeness!

ALSO READ: 56th Baeksang Arts Awards: Here's why Kang Ha Neul beat Hyun Bin and Park Seo Joon for the Best Actor award

Who would make it your Top 10 list of Most Handsome Korean Actors of All Time? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×