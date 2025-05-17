John Legend Supports His Wife Chrissy Teigen In Her Sobriety Journey: ‘Always Proud Of You’

John Legend is one of the best husbands in the world. Recently, he came forward to support his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who has been strongly fighting alcoholism. During her sobriety journey, the author of Cravings shared a post on social media.

In the May 16 upload on social media, the author spoke openly about her journey. This was when husband, John Legend, praised her for being honest.

In her Instagram post, the All of Me singer commented, “Always proud of you.”

Well, interestingly, the support did not stop with her husband. The comment section of Chrissy Teigen was filled with positive words as the highly acclaimed actress Demi Lovato, too, jumped into the comments section of Chrissy.

The actress came forth with the words, “Your honesty and vulnerability is so commendable. I learned it’s about progress, not perfection! You are doing amazing and I’m so very proud of you.”

Jamie Pressley also added, “I hear you loud and clear and I am proud of you and I love you old friend. Your pure and total honesty is a breath of fresh air always.”

Chrissy Teigen is mother to Luna, 9; Miles, 6; Esti, 2; and Wren, 22 months. She shares her children with John Legend.

In her May 16 post, Chissy shared that after she embarked on her sobriety journey four years back, she started drinking again.

In the aforementioned post, the lady could also be seen holding a book, Quit Like a Woman.

She revealed that Holly Whitaker had changed her life and her perspective towards how bad alcohol is for one's health. “But to have to admit to all of you, I let it back into my life. to let a lot of you down, oh, I feel it deeply,” she went on to add.

Despite her complicated journey towards sobriety, Chrissy is still optimistic.

