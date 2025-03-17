John Oliver Takes a Dig At Mel Gibson Amid the Braveheart Actor’s Gun Rights Controversy; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

John Oliver recently took a jab at the highly acclaimed director and actor Mel Gibson, following his gun rights controversy. In recent days a high-ranking Justice Department attorney, Liz Oyer was seemingly let go of her role as she opposed the restoration of the Braveheart actor’s gun rights.

For those who do not know, Mel Gibson lost these rights after an event of domestic violence misdemeanor conviction. The highly acclaimed host took this opportunity and turned it into his act.

Beginning with his recent episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver addressed Mel Gibson as the actor “best known for his work in screaming,” and went on to explain that his Wikipedia section is filled with details on several controversies.

While the host asked the viewers to check out The Passion of Christ director’s Wikipedia page, Oliver stressed that one should also go through the Wikipedia page of the actor’s father.

John Oliver then went on to quip about Mel Gibson’s father, Hutton Peter Gibson addressing the points that have been mentioned on the page.

Hutton Peter Gibson happened to be an American conspiracy theorist, holocaust denier, and also a well-known writer of sedevacantism. For those unversed, sedevacantism is the belief that since 1958, the world has not had a valid pope.

Further details of Mel Gibson's father mention that he was a World War II veteran and the grand champion of Jeopardy! 1968. Hutton Peter Gibson was a father of 11 children one of whom happens to be the Lethal Weapon actor.

Joking about it, John Oliver stated, “That is a fascinating man! Imagine having so many terrible views that producing Mel Gibson is not the worst thing about you.”

It was back in 2011 when Mel Gibson’s rights to carry a firearm were revoked, following a domestic violence misdemeanor conviction, with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.