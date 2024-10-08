Kate Winslet 49th Birthday: Here's How Titanic Star Plans To Celebrate Special Occasion

One might think a big name such as Kate Winslet would have a big bash at her birthday party. However, it doesn't seem that way, as the actress has some simple yet interesting things in her mind.

Winslet, who will be celebrating her birthday on October 5, 2024, recently opened up to PEOPLE to discuss her plans. “Well, it'll be a quiet one. I like to keep things small,” stated the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress.

Having a similar discussion, Kate Winslet opened up to Harper Bazaar back in the month of August, stating how she plans to mark her 50th birthday milestone, which she will celebrate in 2025.

"I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done,” the Mare of Easttown actress mentioned.

Winslet further added that she would like to visit a place she has never been to before, or maybe do some acts of kindness. She further added that she is still planning for a few things to do on her 50th birthday.

Recently, Kate Winslet produced and also starred in the movie Lee. The film happens to be about pioneering model turned World War II photographer, Lee Miller.

The actress struggled a lot for the project while securing funds. While planning the whole movie, the Sense and Sensibility actress had almost given up on the film during the process of arranging funds, wondering if it would be the one to actually release in theaters sometime in the future.

However, as per PEOPLE, the actress from The Mountain Between Us was supported by Lee Miller’s son Antony Penrose as well as producing partner Kate Solomon. Their team kept moving forward and made the film anyway, which is receiving a lot of love from the audience in theaters.

Kate Winslet has won the Academy Awards for her role in 2008’s The Reader. She has even been nominated for the Oscars seven times.

Her movies, such as Revolutionary Road and the 1997 James Cameron-directed project, saw great appreciation for her role. Meanwhile, the actress has also been a part of major franchises in the Hollywood film industry, such as The Divergent Series: Insurgent and even Avatar: The Way of Water.

