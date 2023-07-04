Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome second child together, a baby girl

Game of Throne stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed a baby girl, expanding their real-life fairytale. The actors are now parents to two adorable children.

  Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child together
  The couple is delighted as they were blessed with a little girl

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child together. The couple, who already share a son together were blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, renowned for their roles as Jon Snow and Ygritte, now have another reason to celebrate. Let's delve into the heartwarming details of this joyous news and explore the excitement surrounding their growing family.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie blessed with a baby girl

The announcement was made by their representative, who expressed the couple's sheer delight at the newest addition to their family. Kit and Rose’s representative informed People magazine that the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington opens up about his son

The talented duo are now the proud parents of not one, but two children under the age of 3. Ahead of their daughter's arrival, Kit Harington shared his excitement during an interview. He expressed that their 2-year-old son is on the verge of a life-changing experience as he welcomes his little sister into their home. While acknowledging his son's limited understanding, Harington couldn't contain his enthusiasm, highlighting his little boy's zest for life. With boundless energy and a heart full of love, he believes his son will thrive as an older brother. The anticipation and joy surrounding this milestone are simply contagious.

When asked about his son's thoughts on a new sibling on The Tonight Show, Harington shared an adorable interaction. He mentioned how they try to familiarize their son with the concept by pointing to Rose's growing tummy and saying, "Mommy's baby, mommy's baby." In response, their son points to his own tummy and confidently declares, "My baby." These endearing moments capture the innocence and excitement that come with expanding a loving family.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's journey from on-screen chemistry to real-life love has been a captivating tale. The couple, who famously portrayed the star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte, first sparked relationship rumors in 2012.

After a brief separation, they rekindled their romance and continued to captivate fans with their undeniable connection. In April 2016, they made their relationship official, and since then, their love has blossomed, now extending to their growing family.

