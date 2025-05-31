Tom Hanks Pulls a Chappell Roan As Oscar-Winner Shouts at Photographers During The Phoenician Scheme Premiere

Tom Hanks jocularly tells off photographers at the New York City premiere of his latest star-studded comedy, written and directed by Wes Anderson. Pop culture enthusiasts would be reminded of Chappell Roan confronting a rude photographer.

Hanks brought his classic sense of humor to the red carpet at the premiere of The Phoenician Scheme on May 28, jokingly badgering photographers in a scene that quickly went viral.

As he made his way down the red carpet, the 68-year-old star was beset on all sides by popping cameras and came to an abrupt halt. Irritated, but perhaps jokingly, Hanks shouted out to the snappers, telling them to hurry up so he could proceed down the line to interview waiting journalists.

In a hilarious on-camera meltdown caught by MTV UK and posted on social media, Hanks mocked the press corps for their "cushy jobs." In the clip shared by the outlet on X, Hanks said, "Can you hurry it up so I can get to these people... You and your cushy jobs."

Even at one point, he pretended to stormily shout for them to "shut the f--k up," all with a huge grin on his face.

Tom Hanks shines in Wes Anderson's latest star-studded comedy

Hanks, celebrated for his comedic chops and everybody's favorite guy persona, was out promoting his new film co-starring Benicio Del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, and Bryan Cranston. The film also stars Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hope Davis, Rupert Friend, and Bill Murray, among several others.

The official description of the film reads, "Wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins."

Cranston, who stars as Tom Hanks' brother in the film, also chimed in on the fun banter, eliciting laughter from the press. A photographer pointed his crooked tie out to the Breaking Bad star, when he replied, "My tie is askew! Thanks for letting me know my tie was askew."

He further added, "I’m going to come out with a line of ties called Askew!"

The Phoenician Scheme arrived in theaters on May 30, 2025.

