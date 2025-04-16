Kim Kardashian Found Out About Sister Khloé's Exes Cheating Before Her; Latter Reveals She Was Filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian knew about her sister Khloe Kardashian’s exes cheating on her before the Good American co-founder found out herself. During the newest episode of Call Her Daddy, Khloe revealed that she was often blindsided by a confession from her sister, which would bring turmoil into her personal life. While speaking with the podcast host, the mother of two shared that the SKIMS owner would often know about her relationship scandals before she and the public did.

Advertisement

During the taping of the episode, the media personality also revealed that her mom, Kris Jenner, would also be aware of things going south in her life. She said, “Oh my God. She has, more often than not—her and Kim.”

Khloe Kardashian further revealed, “I think sometimes it bothers her. And I’m like, ‘Why does that bother you?’ But Kim has known about the cheating—I think both of the cheating incidents. I think Kim found out first. I think both— which is crazy—before I knew.”

While the reality TV star did not clarify whom she was referring to, she stated that Jenner “knew things before I did and had to tell me.” The mother of six, however, had to warn her daughter when things escalated—particularly when Lamar Odom was involved.

Khloe also recalled that Kim learned about Tristan’s infidelity just as she was about to sit down for an interview segment for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Sharing more details, the businesswoman said, “When Kim found out that Tristan was cheating on me while I was pregnant, she was—if I remember correctly—about to sit down for Keeping Up interviews, and it happened while she was in the interview chair.”

Advertisement

She further explained, “I don't know if as much would have been shown if that's not how it was unfolding in real time. We just happened to be filming all the f------ time, so it did happen that way.”

Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom for seven years, from 2009 to 2016. The couple parted ways after the TV star discovered that he had been unfaithful.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Giving Sister Kim Her ‘Life Savings’ at 21 For Divorcing Damon Thomas: ‘She Was Crying...’