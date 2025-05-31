General Hospital May 30 Episode Recap: Nina Hesitates to Expose Michael’s Secret in Willow’s Custody Battle, Brook Lynn and Lois Clash

The General Hospital May 30 episode was filled with gut-wrenching reckonings, family showdowns, and high-stakes choices.

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) agonized over whether to disclose incendiary paternity secrets that might tip the scales of Willow's custody battle. A troubled Gio, who we thought ran away, returned to Emma's relief. And Brook Lynn broke down.

Nina told Ava that Michael could be the father of Sasha's baby. It is indeed a bombshell revelation that would shake Willow's custody battle to its core. Nina considered how she might share it with the court, which would risk isolating Sasha from her forever. When Ric showed up, Nina was torn between honesty and what was best for her child.

Gio opens up to Emma, and Brook Lynn breaks down

Emma woke up to discover that Giovanni had gone out, only to return minutes later with breakfast. Giving her his word that he would not leave her, Gio opened up about the deceptions he's suffered, most notably from his adoptive mother, Camilla.

In spite of feeling betrayed, he admitted that she was still his real mother, compared to Brook Lynn, who had given him up. With the support of Emma, Gio decided to drop running and return to Port Charles.

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, tensions boiled over. Brook Lynn butted heads with Lois. The visit from Gloria fanned the flames, causing Brook Lynn to deal with long-repressed emotions.

Meanwhile, Alexis grilled Kristina and Lucky for information regarding Ava Jerome. Kristina admitted she had notified Dante about Ric's damaged car. Alexis subsequently told her daughter to keep out of the legal battle, while Laura delivered bad news: money had disappeared from Ace Cassadine's trust.

Watch more drama unfold on General Hospital next week as Nina finally makes her bold choice whether to expose Michael or maybe not.

