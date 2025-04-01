Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Engagement ‘Going to Happen Soon,’ Insider Reveals

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship is moving fast, with an engagement reportedly on the horizon. A source exclusively told Life & Style that their romance has become much more serious than many expected.

“Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened,” the insider shared. The couple first sparked dating rumors in early 2023 and confirmed their relationship when they were seen together in June of that year.

According to the source, people close to the couple are aware that an engagement is happening soon. “They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it; it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later,” the source revealed.

The couple’s engagement is expected to be a major media event, as both Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet understand the importance of public attention. Their relationship has already gained significant interest, and a source shared that if they handle it well, their engagement could become one of the biggest social media moments in history.

While Kylie’s background in reality TV makes her familiar with the spotlight, Timothée is also aware of the benefits of a well-planned public announcement.

According to the insider, he sees the engagement as an opportunity to blend business with personal life, creating a viral moment that could boost his fame even further.

Although both Kylie and Timothée stand to gain from the engagement, Kylie is reportedly making most of the decisions. A source mentioned that Timothée is largely following Kylie’s lead and ensuring that the proposal meets her expectations. He is aware of how significant this relationship is to her and understands the importance of making things official.

The insider added that Kylie is fully committed to the relationship, and Timothée recognizes that. With their bond growing stronger, an engagement announcement is expected to happen soon.