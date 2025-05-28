Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme Risks Quality as Kylie Jenner BANS Boyfriend From Filming Intimate Scenes: Report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not comfortable with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, getting intimate with other actors on screen. According to The U.S. Sun, the beauty mogul has asked Chalamet to avoid any future romantic or s*x scenes in his films.

A source told the outlet, “She doesn’t appreciate all the details and doesn’t want him to film any more s*x scenes moving forward. It has been the main source of tension between them lately.”

Advertisement

The report claims that this is the biggest moment of tension between Kylie and Timothée since they started dating. Chalamet reportedly wants to explore every part of his acting career and is open to doing intimate scenes if they are part of the story. The report states that while he sees it as a professional duty, Kylie thinks of it differently.

The disagreement reportedly escalated after Gwyneth Paltrow shared her past on-set experiences during an interview with Vanity Fair. The actress mentioned that intimacy coordinators are a new concept to her, recalling how, in her earlier days, actors would simply get undressed, get in bed, and start filming.

Reports suggest that Kylie Jenner was upset after reading Paltrow’s remarks. The senior actress also discussed working with Timothée Chalamet in their upcoming film Marty Supreme, directed by Darius Khondji. She revealed that the film contains a significant number of intimate scenes and described Chalamet as a thoughtful and respectful man who takes his work seriously and is enjoyable to work with.

Advertisement

Despite the ongoing tension, the report claims that Timothée Chalamet has been thinking about proposing to Kylie Jenner. However, people close to the actor have reportedly warned him against it.

They believe marrying into the Kardashian family could be a 'terrible mistake.' While Kylie is reportedly feeling the pressure of Chalamet’s growing stardom, sources say she wants to keep moments of intimacy between them, both on and off-screen.

ALSO READ: Will Benson Boone Sing at Bestie Tom Holland's Wedding to Zendaya? Singer Reacts to New Friendship