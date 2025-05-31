After Alia Bhatt, Trisha Krishnan wants to work with Fahadh Faasil: ‘No matter what…’

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema, and now it seems Trisha Krishnan wants to work with the actor as well. In a recent appearance for Thug Life promotions, the actress talked about the actor and considers Aavesham to be her favorite film in recent times.

In her words, when asked about which Malayalam actor she would like to work with, the actress said, “Without any doubt, I would say Fahadh Faasil. My wish is to act alongside him. It doesn’t matter what kind of genre the film would be; he would do an exceptional work.”

“Aavesham is one of my favorite films, and no matter what kind of genre, I would like to work with him,” the Leo actress added. Interestingly, in recent times, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had also made a similar statement during her Cannes appearance.

Talking about the immense talents in Indian cinema, the Jigraa actress said, “Fahadh Faasil is an actor I truly admire. He is an exceptional performer. Aavesham is one of my favorite movies, and I would definitely be interested in working with him someday.”

Moreover, the actress also credited herself for being fortunate enough to work with Roshan Mathew in Darlings. The actress highlighted how he is a brilliant actor, and after making strides in Malayalam cinema, he is making waves in Hindi as well.

Coming to Trisha Krishnan’s work front, the actress is soon set to appear in the lead role for the movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The gangster actioner with Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in leading roles features the tale of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a Yakuza-like gangster who once adopted a young kid called Amaran from Mumbai.

Raising him as his own, Sakthivel is presumed dead by many, with suspicions leading to his foster son. Now, returning from his grave with vengeance in his mind, the movie develops into a battle of death between them.

Aside from the mentioned actors, the movie has Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil has recently wrapped up the shoot for his movie Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, a comedy entertainer with director Althaf Salim. The actor also has films like Maareesan and the Mammootty-led multistarrer tentatively titled MMMN in the lineup.

