Selena Gomez Is 'Proud' of Bestie Taylor Swift As Pop Star Reclaims Catalogue From Scooter Braun

Selena Gomez is publicly rallying behind her friend Taylor Swift, celebrating the singer who recently took back control of her early music catalog. Gomez is proud of her pop star bestie.

On Friday, May 30, Swift made the announcement that she had repurchased the master recordings of the first six albums. These records had previously been owned by Scooter Braun, who sold them away from the singer-songwriter.

Swift celebrated by posting a picture on Instagram, where she sat next to vinyl copies of her previous albums, quietly referencing one of her most enduring songs in the caption. Many famous friends and Swifties flooded her comments section with congratulations.

Gomez, touched by the news, shared Swift's photo again on her Instagram story. The Rare Beauty billionaire declared that she was excited and proud of her friend's achievement and expressed how happy she was with Swift's success.

"YES, YOU DID THAT, TAY!!! SO PROUD," the Only Murders in the Building actress captioned with Taylor's photo.

The saga began in 2019 when Braun's firm, Ithaca Holdings, purchased Big Machine Records and also took control of Swift's master recordings in the deal. Swift was not offered an opportunity to purchase her work prior to the sale. She publicly condemned the deal, highlighting a long history of acrimony between Braun and herself.

Ithaca sold the catalog to Shamrock Capital in 2020 in a deal said to be worth about $300 million. In a dramatic twist, Shamrock has since handed over the masters straight to the Karma singer. While financial details are kept confidential, Swift said she was very grateful to Shamrock for its approach to the negotiations, calling the process respectful and fair.

Scooter Braun, when contacted for comment, confirmed Swift's victory with a quick remark, providing a good word without referencing the history of their feud. The Hollywood Reporter caught Scooter's reaction, which was simply no more than a “happy for her.”

In the future, there are concerns regarding the last two albums of Swift's re-recording venture, Reputation and her debut from 2006, Taylor Swift. In spite of plenty of fan theories surfacing online, Swift has confirmed that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is not yet ready for release. Nevertheless, she has confirmed that if her fans remain interested, she is willing to finish and release both of them.

