Lady Gaga Bomb Suspect Planned to Do ‘Satanist Ritual’ by Killing a Baby at Concert, Three Arrested So Far

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of violence.

Lady Gaga’s Brazil concert received a terror attack threat. The suspected terrorist allegedly planned to kill the pop star’s fans in a sickening attack. The accused has been identified as Luis da Silva, a native who was deported from the US last month.

Advertisement

Gaga’s performance was held at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 3. Investigators revealed that the concert was attended by around 2.5 million fans, and the attackers were taken into custody hours before the show.

Rio de Janeiro Civil Police secretary, officer Felipe Curi, told reporters of Da Silva’s sadistic plan to butcher the children. “He said that the singer was a Satanist and that he was going to perform a Satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show,” the officer said.

Da Silva was arrested along with a 17-year-old boy after learning of their alleged plan. The duo allegedly used an online communication platform, Discord, to encourage people, especially teenagers, to adopt violent beliefs.

They tried to radicalize people and use them to carry out the attack. They allegedly wanted to target and kill children and members of the LGBTQ+ community at the concert. “They planned to use Molotov cocktails and explosive backpacks,” the police complaint said, via the New York Post.

Advertisement

The outlet revealed that Da Silva’s arrest was made on the grounds of illegal possession of a gun. The terrorist threat prompted national concern, and Brazil’s representatives reacted to the fiasco and praised the police authority for their quick action.

“The group he led also promoted pedophilia, misogyny, and LGBTphobia through social media. In addition, at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of an illegal firearm,” Sao Paulo congressman Erika Hilton wrote on X.

Rio de Janeiro Civil Police Chief Luiz Lima told reporters that the integrated action of the authority saved “hundreds” of lives. He alleged that these groups are formed with the agenda of encouraging notoriety and adding more young people to it.

Da Silva was released on bail on Monday, prompting outrage. Meanwhile, his teen accomplice, who was arrested for possession of child pornography, is still in custody.