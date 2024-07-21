'It Was So Unique And Otherworldly': Amy Adams Reveals How She Prepares For Her Role In Upcoming Movie Nightbitch

Amy Adams recently talked about how she prepared to play her unnamed character in the upcoming comedy horror Nightbitch, a film adaptation of Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel. She teamed up with her co-star, Scoot McNairy, who will portray her husband in Marielle Heller's directed movie.

The project will premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September, with Adams set to receive the TIFF Tribute Performer Award. Read on further to know more details!



Amy Adams reveals her experience preparing for her lead role in Nightbitch

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Amy Adams revealed her experience collaborating with her film director, Marielle Heller, and her preparation process for her role. The actress praised Rachel Yoder's novel, noting, "It was so unique and otherworldly, and like nothing I’d ever read before."

The outlet mentioned that Adams had read the novel before it was published, and her production company partnered with Annapurna Pictures to secure the rights.

Adams said she connected with the theme of losing one's identity in the novel and related this to her experience of taking on the character, explaining that it felt "so organic." She noted that there are days when she looks at herself and notices changes, which she sees as part of how our bodies evolve "as we go through different metamorphoses, be it childbirth or aging."

The author of the acclaimed novel, Yoder, who joined the actress during the conversation, shared her thoughts on Adams' role. She said the character is going through "emotional turmoil," but the situation is also "absurd." The outlet mentioned that the Enchanted movie actress isn't wearing "prosthetics" in this upcoming film.

Amy Adams explained that she wasn't concerned about her "physical appearance" while acting and was so focused on her character that it felt "both liberating but also terrifying.”



Amy Adams says Marielle Heller was the 'first' choice to direct Nightbitch

During her candid chat with the outlet, Amy Adams revealed that director Marielle Heller was their "first" choice to direct this movie. “When we thought about dream directors, Mari was our first choice,” she explained.

Heller told the outlet that when people sometimes ask her what the movie is about, she tells them, "It's about motherhood and rage," expressing that you either understand the concept or you don't.

According to the official logline, in Nightbitch, Adams plays a woman who becomes a stay-at-home mom raising a toddler in the suburbs and "slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine.”

Meanwhile, Nightbitch will reportedly be released in theaters on 6 December 2024. Alongside Amy Adams, the film also features Scoot McNairy, Ella Thomas, Emmett James Snowden, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, and Mary Holland, among more talented actors.

