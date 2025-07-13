Is Taylor Swift Best Girlfriend in the World to Travis Kelce? NFL Star Has Hilarious Reaction at Golf Tournament

NFL star Travis Kelce is not holding back when it comes to showing love for Taylor Swift. Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted in the sweetest way when a fan called the pop star the “best girlfriend in the world.”

Travis Kelce was competing at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada on Saturday, July 12, when an onlooker cheered him on, saying, “You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it.” His response was short but full of affection: “Good point,” Kelce said while pacing on the golf course, according to a fan video shared on X.

The start of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first connected in July 2023. The story started when Kelce tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri as per Page Six. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance.

He later shared his disappointment on his New Heights podcast, saying, “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I took it personal.”

In December 2023, Swift spoke about that moment in her Time Person of the Year interview. She described Kelce’s public shoutout as “metal as hell” and confirmed that they started spending time together soon after.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said. She added that they “were a couple” by the time she showed up at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

Here’s how the couple has been spending time together

Since going public, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been going strong. The Cruel Summer singer supported Kelce at several Chiefs games, while he has been seen cheering for her at multiple Eras Tour stops.

After Swift wrapped up her record-breaking tour, the couple took a break from the spotlight to enjoy downtime. They were spotted again in May after spending months on quiet vacations and date nights following the Chiefs’ 2025 Super Bowl loss.

The pair enjoyed time together in New York City and Florida, where Kelce has been training for the upcoming 2025 to 2026 NFL season as per Page Six.

Most recently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, celebrating the Fourth of July. Last month, Swift also took the stage to perform her 2014 hit Shake It Off at the Tight Ends and Friends benefit concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

