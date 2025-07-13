Did Hailey Bieber Throw Shade at Scooter Braun? Ex-Manager's Praise of Justin Bieber's New Album SWAG Raises Eyebrows

Hailey Bieber seems to have subtly called out Scooter Braun just hours after he publicly praised Justin Bieber’s new album Swag. Hailey took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie with a filter that enlarged her eyes and lips, adding Mariah Carey’s hit Obsessed in the background, hinting at a possible dig.

Braun, who managed Justin for nearly two decades before they split in 2023, had shared his thoughts on Swag online. He wrote on Instagram, “This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters.”

The music executive continued, “I’ve had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades. Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own, and that’s what he’s done here.” Braun added, “The way he chose to release it is just as intentional as the music itself, and I’m happy to see him do it his way.”

Hailey stands by Justin’s side

Hailey Bieber has shown unwavering support for her husband as he returns to music. She recently clapped back at critics calling Swag a 'messy cry for help' and proudly highlighted its streaming numbers. She shared on Instagram, “Justin Bieber’s Swag earned 74.37 million streams on the Global Spotify Chart in its FIRST day, beating Justice and becoming Justin’s biggest debut ever on the platform.”

In another slide, she added a link to Justin’s website for fans to buy the album. Hailey also posted a photo of a massive Times Square billboard of Justin’s new album cover, adding text that read, “Is it finally clocking to you f***ing losers?” a clear message to those fueling rumors about trouble in their marriage.

Here’s what’s behind the drama

Scooter Braun’s praise for Swag came right after reports surfaced that Justin had agreed to settle a long-standing financial dispute with his ex-manager. TMZ reported that Bieber will pay Braun over USD 30 million to settle unpaid debts related to the canceled Justice tour and unpaid commissions.

After canceling parts of his tour due to health issues in 2022, Braun’s company HYBE helped Bieber repay USD 26 million of a USD 40 million advance. Bieber had allegedly stopped payments but has now agreed to settle. TMZ claims Bieber will also pay Braun half of the USD 11 million in commissions he allegedly owed.

