Caitlyn Jenner Attends Son Brody Jenner's Malibu Wedding to Tia Blanco, Make 1st Appearance After Sophia Hutchins’ Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Brody’s mother Linda Thompson’s Malibu home nearly two weeks after Caitlyn Jenner lost her close friend Sophia Hutchins.

Intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu

Brody and Blanco exchanged vows on Saturday, July 12, in front of about 60 to 70 guests, according to TMZ. Caitlyn Jenner was among the attendees, showing her support for Brody despite their complicated past. Brody and Tia got engaged in June 2023 while she was pregnant with their daughter, Honey, who is now one year old.

Caitlyn’s attendance came shortly after the tragic death of her friend Sophia Hutchins. Hutchins died on July 2 in an ATV accident. Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Daily Mail that Hutchins “may have been speeding” when her ATV crashed and plunged 350 feet down a ravine.

On July 3, Caitlyn was spotted on a coffee run in Malibu and told the Daily Mail she was experiencing 'tough times' and did not 'want to talk' about the loss. Caitlyn and Hutchins first met in 2015 through their hairstylists.

Here’s what Brody said about his special day

Despite past tension with his dad, Brody Jenner recently shared that he received a 'real, sincere apology' from Caitlyn for not being there when he rose to fame with the Kardashians.

“It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever gotten an apology. You know, ‘I’m sorry for not being there,’” Brody said in January on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Before the wedding, Brody told PEOPLE that he already felt married to Tia. He said, “Tia in the dress, that’s going to be incredible. I’m very excited for that. She’s said that she’s in love with this dress, and I won’t let her show me, but I’m very excited to see Tia in the dress.”

He also mentioned that he thought Honey had a nice little dress as a surprise and that he was excited to see Honey in her outfit, Tia in her dress, and to celebrate with friends and family.

