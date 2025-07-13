Jennifer Aniston Is 'Really Into' Her New Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis: All the Details

Jennifer Aniston is dating again, and her new romance is making headlines. According to US Weekly, the Friends star has found love with Jim Curtis, a wellness expert and hypnotist.

An insider told US Weekly, “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together. They are happy and really into each other.” The source added, “They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in [Los Angeles]. It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”

Vacation in Mallorca with famous friends

Aniston and Curtis’s relationship was kept under wraps until they were spotted together over the July 4 weekend. The couple was seen vacationing on the island of Mallorca, Spain. They were joined by Aniston’s close friend Jason Bateman and his wife.

A source revealed to US Weekly that the pair “started off as friends but really hit it off” after being introduced by mutual friends. Another insider told Page Six, “Jen has a very small group of trusted and extremely protective friends. She lives in kind of a bubble, and Jim’s been hanging out with them for a while now.”

Here’s how the couple dropped hints

While Jennifer Aniston has stayed mostly private, she’s been dropping subtle clues on Instagram. She has liked several of Jim’s posts since May, including one about 'a divorce, breakup or difficult romance.' Curtis returned the gesture by liking Aniston’s May 25 photo dump, which included an image of his book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.

Jim Curtis describes himself as a wellness pioneer and shares his journey on his website. “After battling with a chronic illness for over 30 years, I learned how to heal and recover from the mental and physical pain it left me with,” he wrote. “Through doing the inner work, I not only changed my life, but I’ve helped thousands of others break free from their past to create an entirely new, empowered reality.”

