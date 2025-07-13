Prince Harry and King Charles Take First Step Toward Royal Reunion, All We Know About Senior Aides' Meeting

In the strongest hint yet that Prince Harry and King Charles could be ready to mend their strained relationship, senior aides from both sides quietly met in London last week. The meeting, seen as an early step towards healing the royal rift, was first reported by The Daily Mail on Sunday, July 13.

First meeting in years between senior aides

On Wednesday, July 9, Meredith Maines, Prince Harry’s chief of staff and communications director, flew in from Montecito to hold talks with Tobyn Andreae, King Charles’ communications secretary. Liam Maguire, who handles UK press for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was also present at the private gathering.

The talks were held at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members’ club near Clarence House. A source told The Daily Mail there was “no formal agenda” but both sides wanted to open “a channel of communication for the first time in years.”

The source described the meeting as only “the first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.” The source added, “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

Routine visit or quiet peace talks?

According to PEOPLE, Meredith Maines’ visit was officially part of her regular duties as Chief Communications Officer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Maines was in London to meet the UK-based communications team, media contacts and senior figures connected to Harry’s patronages.

Still, the quiet meeting with King Charles’ top aide marks a clear sign that both sides may be ready to ease tensions that have lasted for years.

The rift within the royal family became public in 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior working royals. The distance grew deeper after bombshell interviews, their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s bestselling memoir, Spare.

Harry has often spoken about how the couple was treated, sharing his struggles with press intrusion, family disputes and the impact on their mental health. Just weeks before the London meeting, Prince Harry told the BBC, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

While it may take time to fully repair ties, this quiet London summit is the strongest sign yet that the Duke of Sussex and King Charles could be moving closer to finding common ground.

