Machine Gun Kelly Speaks Out For The First Time Since Megan Fox’s Pregnancy Announcement: ‘I’m About to Be a Dad’

Machine Gun Kelly is reacting to fiancée Megan Fox’s pregnancy announcement for the very first time. The singer took to X on Monday, September 25, to share that he’s ready to restart a musical project, as ample inspiration has struck him in light of this significant development in his life. MGK expressed hope that he’ll be able to complete the project quickly, reassuring fans they won’t have to wait long to hear from him.

“Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch,” Kelly, 34, wrote on the microblogging platform. “When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry.”

He added, “After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

Earlier this month, Fox took to Instagram to announce she’s expecting her and Kelly’s “rainbow baby” after revealing last year that the couple had experienced a miscarriage.

“Nothing is ever really lost,” Fox wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos showing off her baby bump while dripping in black paint. “Welcome back.”

Fox is already a mother of three, sharing sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Kelly, for his part, is also a father to daughter Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex-Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Two years later, Kelly proposed, though the couple has yet to tie the knot.

After news broke of Fox’s pregnancy, a source told Us Weekly that the duo are thrilled to be starting a family together. The source added that though turbulence has always been the second nature of their romance, the couple has been proactively seeking therapy and being completely honest with each other to ensure their relationship lasts.

As an expectant father, per the tipster, Kelly has also made significant lifestyle changes to be the best partner and parent.