Megan Thee Stallion Says THIS Show Is Her Current TV Obsession And Is ‘Pissed’ Nobody Told Her How Good It Was

Sex and the City started a cultural phenomenon when it aired in 1998, Megan Thee Stallion finally hopped on the train but is “pissed” to have not done it sooner. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper revealed that her current obsession is the Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall starer drama

“Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good?” she quipped. “I’m pissed. Nobody said, ‘Megan, you should be watching Sex and the City. Girl, this is for the culture. Watch it!” She randomly stumbled upon it, and started watching while browsing through Parker’s pictures looking “pretty as f**k”

Her obsession with the actress gradually transitioned into love for the show. “I was like, what is this show? Let me just watch it,” she recalled thinking. Once the Mamushi singer started watching the show she couldn’t stop. She’s watching it while working out, doing her glam, and whenever she’s idle.

“I’m a busy girl. I’m like, squeezing Sex and the City in there. And I’m like, asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex and the City?” she added. The SG singer further informed host Fallon that she’s yet to watch the 2008 Sex and the City film and its 2010 sequel.

Reflecting on the show’s ending, Megan recalled feeling upset over it. “They said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, you have to watch the movie.’ And I say, ‘OK, take me there because I don’t understand what’s happening,'” she revealed.

When the talk show host nudged Megan into sharing her thoughts on the iconic characters, she didn’t hold back. At first, she thought Samantha (Kim Cattrall) was a “horrible character” because of the way she was overly sexualized. But later the rapper respected the fact that she would run men and not the other way around.

She advises others to stop “making the man the center of your life,” go shopping, and live your life an aspect Megan instantly connected to. As for Charlotte (Kristin Davis), she found her “delulu but cute” adding that she’d get along with her in real life. The rapper sees a lot of herself in Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) because she loves drama. But she cannot stand Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), labeling her as the “worst character” on the show.