Mom-To-Be Cardi B Responds To Rumor About Her Third Child Being Named Hurricane; See Her Priceless Reaction HERE

Cardi B may love her fans, but she surely does not love them enough to let them name her soon-to-be-born child. After a fan page for the rapper reposted the ultrasound pic of her unborn baby and referred to the fetus as Hurricane, Cardi quickly shot down the suggested name.

“Cardi shares ultrasound pic of baby Hurricane,” a fan page on X captioned their post, which came from Cardi B’s September Instagram post. “Who???” the Grammy winner replied in response, adding crying face emojis.

In her IG post, which included three images—two of her posing on a motorcycle with her bare belly and the third of the ultrasound in question—she wrote, “I wanna meet my little boo boo so bad already.”

Cardi, for those who may not know, is already a mom to daughter Kulture Kairi, 6, and son Wave Set, who will celebrate his 3rd birthday on September 4. She shares them and the baby on the way with her estranged husband Offset, from whom she filed for divorce on the same day she revealed her third pregnancy.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” Cardi wrote via Instagram on August 1. Appreciating the blessing that is her third child, the singer added that her future child helped her realize that she can have it all and doesn’t ever have to choose between “life, love, and my passion!” The singer shared her excitement for her baby to experience all the challenges and triumphs they’ve helped her through, alongside their older siblings.

Advertisement

Despite her recent divorce filing, Cardi B and Offset reunited and were seemingly in good spirits for their youngest son’s early birthday bash on August 31. The airplane-themed celebration saw the toddler enjoying the day with his parents and siblings, including Offset’s children from previous relationships: Jordan, 14; Kody, 9; and Kalea Marie, 9.

Both musicians shared videos and snaps of Wave on their Instagram stories. While Cardi uploaded a video of Wave owning the dance floor with his father, Offset showed the birthday boy balanced on his mother’s hip while she put her baby bump on display in a white cropped T-shirt.

Cardi B and Offset’s romance began in February 2017, when the duo had their first date at the Super Bowl. They tied the knot later that year and welcomed Kulture in July 2018. A few months later, Cardi announced the pair had split. The two reunited soon, but only for Cardi to file for divorce in 2020. The pair again reconciled and welcomed Wave in 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cardi B Trashes Skin Bleaching Accusations Amid Third Pregnancy; Gives THIS Reason For Recent Pale Complexion