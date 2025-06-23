Beyoncé Dons Custom Manish Malhotra Black Bodysuit Covered in 10,000 Swarovski Crystals for Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris

Beyoncé sparkled in a custom Manish Malhotra outfit as she took over the stage in Paris for her Cowboy Carter tour. The musician’s black bodysuit has become the talk of the town, as her outfit was embroidered with 10,000 Swarovski crystals.

The Indian designer brought his vision of fusing fashion with music on the global stage alive, as the queen of pop oozed elegance and grace in the blazing ensemble.

As for Beyoncé’s ongoing tour, the Grammy-winning singer was joined by her husband, Jay-Z, during her Paris performance.

It marked the return of the power couple on the stage for the first time in six years. The duo delighted the fans by crooning to Crazy in Love.

Decoding Beyoncé’s dazzling outfit by Manish Malhotra

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s duet performance stole hearts during the Cowboy Carter tour in Paris, it was Queen B’s outfit that stood out.

The artist’s bodysuit was paired with Malhotra’s signature sequin design, while the pants had the typical cowboy formation, with 10,000 crystals intricately adding the sparks.

Apart from the ensemble, the musician’s boots too caught the attention of the fans, as they brought in the extra bling on her.

Meanwhile, the fans on the internet went gaga over Beyoncé’s collaboration with Manish Malhotra. One of the users wrote on their social media, “Beyoncé x Bollywood is the collab we didn’t know we needed.”

Another fan shared, “Manish Malhotra just entered the Beyoncé Cinematic Universe.” With all the love coming the designer’s way, Malhotra truly reimagined the spirit of the Wild West.

The collaboration between the Asian master and the Texas Hold’em crooner marked the bold fusion of country grit and couture artistry.

Meanwhile, for Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé kickstarted her tour in Los Angeles on April 28. The musician, following her Paris leg, will perform in Houston during the upcoming weekend.

