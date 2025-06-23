Young Sheldon Star Montana Jordan Marries His Longtime Girlfriend Jenna Weeks, A Look Inside Couple’s Country-Themed Wedding

Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan is married! The actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jenna Weeks, in an elegant ceremony hosted in Austin, Texas. The couple exchanged their vows in a country-themed wedding with 200 guests in attendance.

Jordan, 22, made his mark in the industry by playing the role of Georgie in the popular spinoff to The Big Bang Theory. The actor continues portraying his character in yet another spinoff to the CBS show, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

Advertisement

Montana and Weeks had been together for four years before tying the knot on June 21. Moreover, the duo are also parents to one-year-old Emma Rae.

Who is Montana Jordan?

Beginning his acting career at the age of 12, Montana Jordan made a mark in the industry by starring in The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. A couple of years later, the actor starred alongside Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord in Young Sheldon. Jordan went on to become a household name with his portrayal of Georgie Cooper in the sitcom.

Amid enjoying work and fame, the actor also led a progressive love life alongside his longtime partner, Jenna Weeks.

After four years of a relationship with Weeks, the actor went on to become a dad and also got engaged to her. Five months later, the couple is now married.

All about Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks’ dream wedding

Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks’ wedding ceremony was exactly how they imagined: country but elegant. In conversation with People Magazine, the new bride revealed that it was a dream come true for her to plan her wedding alongside her house coordinator, MadLove Events.

Advertisement

While speaking to the media portal, Weeks revealed, "We wanted something that said 'country' but 'elegant.'"

The mom of one further shared, "Family is really important to us, and being surrounded by them fills our cup. I didn’t have any must-haves other than having our families celebrate with us."

Furthermore, the actor claimed that he let Weeks “steer the boat” of planning.

Before the ceremony, both Jordan and Weeks exchanged their handwritten vows with each other privately. Moreover, they also spoke about their faith in christianity and "gratitude to Jesus.”

As for the guests, Montana Jordan’s co-stars, Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez and Raegan Revord, attended the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Montana Jordan’s Payday for Young Sheldon Spin-Off Could Hit Seven Figures