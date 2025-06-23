Prince Harry to Potentially Extend Invictus Games Invite to Royal Family Members: Is Reunion on Cards?

Prince Harry is allegedly planning on sending the Invictus Games invite to his estranged royal family members. According to the reports from the Daily Mail, the invites will be sent by the Duke of Sussex later this month.

The time window is said to be perfect for sending out invitations to the British royal family and for them to attend the event, as King Charles plans his schedule three years in advance.

The alleged move by the father of two will mark the first reunion of family members since Queen Elizabeth's funeral. However, some royal experts are skeptical about the monarch and the Prince of Wales attending the Invictus Games.

Will King Charles and other family members attend Invictus Games on Prince Harry's invitation?

Amid the reports of Prince Harry sending out the Invictus Games invitations to his family members, the royal experts predict whether the monarch and others will attend the event or not.

Ingrid Seward revealed to the media portal, "The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life. The only reason the King is wary of associating with his son is that he no longer trusts him not to repeat their private conversations, as he has done in the past. This goes for all the working members of the family."

Moreover, the royal commentator Katie Nicholl shared, "The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren. He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness, and he wants to be magnanimous in all of this, and therefore there's certainly a possibility that the King might consider attending Invictus."

As for Harry's long association with the Invictus Games, the Duke has handled and supervised the event since the first year. In 2014, the prince was photographed at the event alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and his brother, Prince William.

