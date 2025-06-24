‘Her marriage was an error on our part’: Naga Babu BREAKS SILENCE on daughter Niharika Konidela’s divorce

Senior actor Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela has slowly etched her name as one of the rising talents of the Telugu film fraternity. Despite coming from an established film family, the actress has indeed consistently proven her way forward.

The diva tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in 2020, and three years later, the couple announced their divorce. While the exact reason behind their split was kept private, it generated considerable buzz among curious fans. And years later, her father, Naga Babu, broke his silence on the matter.

Naga Babu comments on Niharika’s broken marriage

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle in a recent interview, Naga Babu claimed that as a parent, it was his error when it came to his daughter Niharika Konidela’s broken marriage.

He admitted to failing to assess what was right for her and how Niharika and Chaitanya mutually decided to separate after their wavelengths did not match.

Naga Babu said, “Her marriage was an error on our part; we failed to assess it correctly. We didn’t impose the marriage; when the proposal arose, she accepted it, and we felt it was a favorable choice. Unfortunately, they were not on the same wavelength, leading to a mutual decision to separate. I never pressured them to remain together. Since they were not happy and chose to part ways, I respected their decision.”

Naga Babu reveals if Niharika would remarry someday

Moving on in the conversation, Naga Babu opened up on the possibility of his daughter finding love again and remarrying with a suitable partner someday in the future.

He highlighted that Niharika is currently solely focused on producing films. But she may eventually find another partner in her life and settle down when she sees fit.

Naga Babu opens up on son Varun Konidela’s marriage to Lavanya Tripathi

The senior Telugu actor also discussed his son, Varun Konidela’s, happy marriage to actress Lavanya Tripathi. He recalled asking a very crucial question to his son before the latter got married, asking whether the two of them would be happy in the future and would not have conflicts.

Naga Babu said, “When Varun expressed his desire to marry Lavanya Tripathi, my first question was, ‘Will you be happy with her? Do you foresee any conflicts in the future?’ Varun confidently assured me of his happiness with her, and that led to my blessing for their union. It turned out his choice was wise, as they are joyful together now.”

