The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: New Cast, Plot Twists and First Look Revealed

AMC has announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will premiere on Sunday, September 7, at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. This new season will pick up after the events of The Book of Carol, which wrapped up with Daryl and Carol reuniting in France.

Now, the story moves to Spain, where season 3 was also filmed. Showrunner David Zabel shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “We loved the reinvigoration we experienced going to France, and we wanted to continue doing that. On a story level, the characters should not settle down. It should be a road show.”

What’s next for Daryl Dixon? Plot predictions and spoilers

Season 3 continues the emotional and physical journey of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) as they try to return home. But instead of getting closer, their journey takes them farther away, pushing them into unfamiliar and dangerous territories across Europe.

AMC’s official logline for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 reads: “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

Zabel stated that Daryl and Carol’s nomadic journey is key to the show’s narrative: “They have to keep moving to return home. At the end of season two, they’re going somewhere. It’s not a direct line. The idea is to keep the characters struggling and striving.”

New faces in Season 3: Meet the new cast members

Daryl Dixon season 3 introduces several new cast members, expanding the story with fresh characters. Joining the series as regulars are:

Eduardo Noriega

Óscar Jaenada

Alexandra Masangkay

Additional actors include Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbues, Greta Fernandez, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín, and Stephen Merchant.

AMC dropped a 36-second teaser for season 3 during the season finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City. The preview gives fans a glimpse of Daryl and Carol in new, harsh environments, still fighting to survive. The teaser sets the tone with a simple yet intense message: “The road home is brutal and the fight to survive is far from over.”

