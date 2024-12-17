‘Most Rewarding Process’: Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña Recall Their Experiences On Avatar; Discuss ‘Redefining Femininity’ And More

Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldaña had an Avatar reunion during Variety's Actors on Actors interview. The actresses recalled their experience working on James Cameron's hit film Avatar: The Way of Water and discussed their current respective projects.

The Titanic actress recalled how the director established a warm environment during the film's rehearsal period, which gave a "sense of collaboration" while helping them share, listen, and invite ideas.

Saldaña resonated with her former co-star's sentiment, adding that getting an unlimited amount of resources to build a character can have a "crazy" impact on an actor's performance. "It's the most rewarding process," she added.

She also explained how Cameron's free agency helped create the Na'vi, the embattled native people of Pandora in the Avatar franchise, from scratch. Although the film's environment was very friendly, there were friendly competitions to keep the enthusiastic spirit alive and keep the cast on their toes.

“You have to be in the room every time he talks about you,” Saldaña recalled with a laugh. “He’s like, ‘Well, Kate can hold her breath for seven minutes.’ And he goes, ‘Sigourney came in second with almost six minutes. Zoe allegedly says that she did it for five.’ And I’m like, ‘I did it for five!’” she added.

The Special Ops: Lioness actress recently starred in the Spanish musical Emilia Pérez, whereas Winslet starred in the war drama Lee. When Saldaña admitted that she was “very emotional” and “deeply moved” by the Oscar winner’s performance in the film, the latter revealed what the role meant to her.

“The reason I wanted to tell Lee’s story was precisely because of what you just identified: You didn’t know who she was,” Winslet said. “We are trying to live our lives as women, redefining femininity to mean resilience and power and courage and compassion,” she said, adding that she saw that femininity in her character Lee.

The actress also showered praise on Saldaña for her performance in the musical and recalled how glad she was to hear her sing. “I’m like, “Yes! She’s done a musical!” I just was so excited because, of course, I have heard you sing on set on Avatar,” Winslet added.