'Needs to represent and reflect the world in very real way': When Ryan Reynolds opened up about exploring Deadpool's sexuality

Ryan Reynolds is an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community and proof lies in the fact that he is open to exploring Deadpool’s sexuality on the big screen. The actor reportedly once revealed to a fan that the Deadpool franchise should and hopefully would portray a broader spectrum when it comes to the sexuality of the superheroes.

When Ryan Renolds spoke about the importance of exploring sexuality in superhero movies

Ryan Reynolds was asked about gay and bisexual representation in the Deadpool series during a Hall H panel, to which he replied, “I certainly think that this universe . . . needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways.”

According to Variety , the actor said, “The great thing about Deadpool is that we’re allowed to do things that other superhero movies don’t necessarily do, and that’s probably one of them. It’s something that I’d love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe, because it’s something that we’re building out more. We have a lot of tools in the shed that we get to play with.”

Thoughts of Deadpool makers on the sexuality of the character

In the last two Deadpool movies, the actor is portrayed as a straight man in a romantic relationship with Vanessa Carlysle who is portrayed by the actress Morena Baccarin. What made his fans question whether the superhero was pansexual is the fact that he was flirty with right about anyone in the series. Deadpool was seen flirting with Thor and Spider-Man which makes us wonder if the term ‘bisexual’ is too narrow for the character.

The co-creator of the series Fabian Nicieza once took to Twitter to answer the fan theories. He wrote, "I’ve been dogged with the DP sexuality questions for YEARS. It is a bit tiring. He can be gay one minute, hetero the next, etc. ALL ARE VALID." However, there has been no official confirmation from the team about the sexuality of the Deadpool character.

In the movie Deadpool 2 however, we see Negasonic Teenage Warhead who is involved in a same-sex relationship with a woman. According to reports by multiple media houses, the actress Brianna Hiderbrand who played the role had only one demand from producers. She wanted the relationship to be portrayed the way it is and not as a big deal.

Meanwhile, speaking of Deadpool 3, director Shawn Levy was halfway through the shooting of the Ryan Reynolds starrer when they had to pause the production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

