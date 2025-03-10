Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Reports Naming Him in Sean Diddy Combs' Assault Lawsuit: 'I’m Fully Confident That...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and assault.

Reports surfaced on Sunday claiming that NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had been named as a defendant in an amended lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs.

The lawsuit, filed by Ashley Parham, accuses Diddy and others of sexual assault. Content creator Druski was also reported to be named in the case. Both Beckham and Druski have strongly denied the allegations as per Essentially Sports.

After reports circulated online, Odell Beckham Jr. responded to the claims in a reply to Druski’s statement on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid.”

Druski also denied the allegations, stating that he was not involved in the entertainment industry at the time of the alleged incident.

He wrote, “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018, I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.”

Ashley Parham’s lawsuit is part of a broader case involving multiple allegations against Sean Diddy Combs. She claims that she was allegedly sexually assaulted after making a comment suggesting that Diddy might have been involved in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

According to her lawsuit, she was lured to a location where she was confronted by Diddy and other individuals who allegedly assaulted her.

Reports of Beckham and Druski’s alleged involvement surfaced through documents that appeared to be official. However, there has been no confirmation from courts or attorneys regarding their inclusion in the case. Some social media users have questioned the validity of the claims, calling them fake.

The lawsuit has drawn significant attention, with many people discussing the credibility of the allegations. Beckham and Druski’s firm denials have added to the debate. Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from Diddy regarding the new claims.

