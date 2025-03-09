Lindsay Lohan Breaks Silence Following Her Father's Arrest; Says She's 'Taking a Moment to Pause, Reflect and Appreciate'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault.

Lindsay Lohan believes in taking a moment to pause amid the chaos. The Freaky Friday star broke her silence on social media platform following the arrest of her father on the grounds of assault. The actress shared a monochromatic picture on her Instagram account, accompanied by a long caption.

The Mean Girls star penned a rather uplifting message on her post without mentioning anything about her father. Lohan typed, “Happy Friday, everyone! As we wrap up the week, take a deep breath and remind yourself—you made it! No matter what challenges came your way, you’re here, standing stronger than you were on Monday.”

Advertisement

She added, “Let today be a celebration of progress, big or small.” In the past week, the actress’ father was issued a warrant by the Florida police officials due to a violation of probation while getting arrested on assault charges.

Further in her caption, the actress, who is set to appear next in Freakier Friday, stated, “A moment to pause, reflect, and appreciate how far you’ve come. And if this week wasn’t perfect? That’s okay. Every step forward is still a step in the right direction!”

Lohan continued to share, “Go into the weekend with gratitude in your heart, joy in your spirit, and the confidence to keep chasing what sets your soul on fire. The best is yet to come! Make it a great one!”

Advertisement

As for the charges against Michael Lohan, he committed a breach during his probation in connection with the felony assault on February 21. The case also involved his estranged wife, Kate Major.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will reprise her role of Anna Coleman in the sequel to the 2003 film. The Irish Wish star will share the screen space alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and the Never Have I Ever actress, Maitreyi, Ramakrishnan.

The film is scheduled to hit on August 8, 2025.