Sean Diddy Combs Faces New Allegations of Assaulting Woman at Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in NYC; REPORT

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault, drugs, and rape.

Sean Diddy Combs is hit with new charges in a suit accusing him of spiking a woman's drink and assaulting her at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City in 2006. This is not the first time Jay Z has been linked to Diddy as in December last year, a woman accused both the rappers of drugging and raping her as a minor during an MTV VMA afterparty in 2000.

As reported by AllHipHop, in the new lawsuit, the plaintiff, Jane Doe accused Diddy of spiking her drink and sexually assaulting her while yelling, "I'm Puff Daddy" and "I get what I want."

The incident occurred in 2006 when Jane Doe visited New York with her sister from Pennsylvania. They went to the 40/40 Club, a popular nightclub that hosts celebrities. Diddy and his group arrived at the club later that night, and shortly thereafter, as stated in the lawsuit, he ordered rounds of drinks, including champagne, tequila, and vodka, to Doe's table.

Two drinks later, Doe started feeling dazed and sick. She left for the restroom, hoping she could collect herself. A minute later, she claimed, Diddy stormed into the women's bathroom, opened her stall by force, exposed himself, and physically attacked her.

Doe asserted that the rapper grabbed her neck, pushed her face towards his genitals, and touched her breasts. The suit alleged that Diddy screamed about his power and influence, while Doe cried out for assistance. He reportedly said, "I have the keys to the city," and "I know you want it."

The purported attack was terminated when a second individual entered the bathroom, momentarily distracting the rapper and creating an opportunity for Doe to escape. In running out, she spotted one of Diddy's bodyguards hovering around.

Although the lawsuit did not include Jay-Z's name, it joined a mounting series of legal complaints against Sean Diddy Combs. In September 2024, the rapper was charged with federal racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transport for purposes of prostitution in federal court. He has pleaded not guilty and denied all of the allegations. His trial is scheduled for May 5.