Oh, Canada Trailer: Jacob Elordi And Richard Gere Play Different Versions Of Same Man Sharing His Mythologized Life Story In Dying Days

Jacob Elordi and Richard Gere portray younger and older versions of the same man, as shown in the emotional Oh, Canada trailer. The film, based on Russell Banks’s novel Forgone, revolves around legendary filmmaker Leonard Fife (Gere), who narrates his convoluted life story during his dying days.

Desperate to convey his side of the story, Fife agrees to give an interview with his former student Malcolm, played by Michael Imperioli, while compelling his wife Emma, played by Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman. In the interview, he recalls stories from his younger self, played by Elordi, in fragments.

“Leonard Fife, one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam, shares all his secrets to de-mythologize his mythologized life,” per the official synopsis. The trailer starts with Richard Gere carousing in the streets as his voiceover says, “I forget why I agreed to do this,” referring to the interview.

Malcolm informs him that the documentary will record his progress from arriving in Canada as a draft refugee to his years as a filmmaker. Fife takes them back to 1968 in West Virginia, where his younger self (Elordi) is expecting a baby with his wife/partner.

Then he leaves Virginia to go work in Canada and “decide his future” while his child and partner are left behind. But after he reached the country he never returned and picked up a lifestyle that was unlike him. “I never returned to Vignia,” he said in the trailer. Gradually his life went astray with multiple physical relationships and other negative habits. “At 22 I had already been married fathered a child, gotten divorced. My head ruined my life,” he said.

"He’s mixing things together. Memories, films, fantasies, other people’s stories," Malcolm points out to Emma. The trailer constantly drew parallels between younger and older versions of Fife through similar identical lighting, poses, or locations, depicting his convoluted life. "When you have no future, all you have left is your past," Fife says in the trailer.

Oh, Canada will hit the theaters on December 6.