Paige DeSorbo Clarifies Cheating Rumors Involving SNL’s Marcello Hernandez; Says, ‘The Only Thing That…’

Paige DeSorbo knows how to set the record straight! After being accused online of cheating on her ex-Craig Conover with SNL’s Marcello Hernandez, the podcaster dismissed the speculations, staging that she found those hilarious.

On her and Hannah Berner’s podcast, Giggly Squad, Paige shared that she does not “care” about any speculation about her. She added, “The only thing that I was like, okay, I can't let this go by—because [there] was a third party involved—was people saying that I cheated on Craig with Marcello.”

The podcast host stated that she found the speculation hilarious and also expressed feeling “weird” as well. She talked about thinking that she had to message Hernandez because she questioned what would happen if the SNL star saw that or if he had a girlfriend.

Her co-shot shared that she also found the speculation to be ridiculous, mostly because she thinks of Hernandez as her little brother, saying that DeSorbo would never “touch” her “baby brother.”

DeSorbo jokingly said, “I was like, 'I can't have s*x with a minor; that's illegal!’” to which the co-host added, “Literally, he is our baby.”

During the episode, DeSerbo shared that she texted him and found out that he was not as upset as she had thought. She shared that he reacted to it by saying “f**k yeah.”

She also revealed that the SNL actor shared the screenshot of the direct messages he was getting from individuals, saying that they hated him and also accusing him of her and Conover’s breakup.

DeSorbo shared, “I was like, ‘Marcello, I am so f****ng sorry — like this is so embarrassing.’” During the podcast, she also expressed, “ No one involved was defending me, which I found interesting."