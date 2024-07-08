Paul Mescal And Pedro Pascal's Gladiator II Gets New Poster Ahead Of Official Trailer Release; See HERE

The new poster for Gladiator II reveals Paul Mescal's armor-clad look!

One day before the trailer release of the hotly-anticipated sequel to Rusell Crowe’s 2000 action adventure, Paramount Pictures unveiled a new poster to amp up the fans. The story takes place two decades after the event of the first film and features Normal People’s breakout star Paul Mescal alongside Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn. Check out the poster here…

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal's Gladiator II trailer release date

In Vanity Fair's exclusive first-look reveal of the film, the trailer release date was mentioned as July 9. Now, Paramount Pictures' official social media page has confirmed the release date with a new poster reveal. “Prepare to be entertained. Trailer for #GladiatorII debuts TOMORROW,” the caption read.

The Ridley Scott-directed sequel will center around Lucius (Mescal), who has been estranged from his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), after being sent to the North African region of Numidia to protect him from the politics of the Roman Empire.

The film begins with Lucius living a normal life in Numidia until a man-hunt by the Romans led by General Acacius (Pascal) uncovers him as the heir to the Roman Empire and brings him to the iconic Gladiator pit to fight.

The cast of Gladiator II

The sequel's star cast will see certain similar faces reprise their roles, such as Connie Nielsen playing Lucilla. Apart from Pascal and Mescal, the new cast includes Quinn as Emperor Caracalla and The White Lotus actor Fred Hechinger as Emperor Geta. Fun fact: Irish actor Barry Keoghan was meant to play the role but backed out over a scheduling conflict.

Denzel Washington will play Macrinus—similar to Gladiator's Proximo—who will potentially aid Lucius in the war.

Gladiator II will hit the theaters on November 15, 2024.