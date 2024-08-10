Officials Release Travis Scott With No Charges After Arresting Rapper Over Alleged Assualt Case At Paris Olympics

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol intake and abuse.

Travis Scott was released on Saturday without any charges after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard at the luxury hotel where he was staying. The incident that took place on Friday involved the rapper in a fight with the guard, as well as his bodyguard. The French officials of the hotel also tried to intervene to stop the fight between the guards and Scott.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and detained the rapper on charges of assault. The officials released a statement referring to the reasons for detaining Travis Scott. The statement by the Paris prosecutor’s officer revealed, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard.”

It further read, "The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.”

When the rapper was released from custody a day later, the officers stated that the offense was not too serious. A source close to the celebrity claimed to an entertainment portal that the Trance crooner was surrounded by fans and paparazzi while being dragged out of the hotel following the reported assault of the security guard.

After the incident, Scott's representative told CNN, “We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.”

Meanwhile, one of the police officials also confirmed to the media portal that Scott was found in a drunken state as he was being arrested from the hotel. They stated to The Daily Mail, “The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man—possibly a receptionist in the hotel. He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so he was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

Earlier this year as well, Scott was arrested in an intoxicated state after he yelled at the people on a yacht. According to his attorney, the incident was just a matter of misunderstanding.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

